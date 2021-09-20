$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the highest is $2.13 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.83 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

