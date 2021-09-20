$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 382,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

