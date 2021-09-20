$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

