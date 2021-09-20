$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
LHC Group stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,395. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.14 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
