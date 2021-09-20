$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

LHC Group stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,395. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $164.14 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

