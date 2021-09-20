$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

