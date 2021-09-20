10,700 Shares in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $21.75 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.