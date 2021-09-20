10,950 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 583,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 550,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

