$110.40 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report $110.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.83 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $297,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $801,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

