1,118 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $263.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.06 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

