11,628 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,842. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,802 shares of company stock worth $95,305,594. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

