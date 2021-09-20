12,200 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.