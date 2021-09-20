13,207 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCYAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth $4,962,000.

LCYAU stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

