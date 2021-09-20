17,089 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.00 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.