17,626 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,280.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.50 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

