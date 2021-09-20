$177.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $177.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $703.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

COUP traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $241.05. 22,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,437. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,851 shares of company stock valued at $26,473,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

