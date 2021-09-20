$18.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce sales of $18.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,050. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -41.41.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

