180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 6,470 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,985. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

