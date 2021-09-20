187,722 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 187,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $300.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.