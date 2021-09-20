18,939 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

