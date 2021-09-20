1,908 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,148 shares of company stock worth $335,069,236. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $322.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

