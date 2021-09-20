$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $2.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $13.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 48.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

