21,000 Shares in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $4.95 on Monday. Purple Biotech Ltd. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

