22,300 Shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $661.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

