$259.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $259.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.04 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 528,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,955. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.49.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

