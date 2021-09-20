35,062 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,982,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,666,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 131,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

