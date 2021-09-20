$387.26 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce sales of $387.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $381.30 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leslie’s stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,367. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

