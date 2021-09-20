3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $172.00 at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $183.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.53. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

