415 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. 320,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,286. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

