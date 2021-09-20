41,750 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

