419 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

