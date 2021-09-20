$466.70 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth about $2,192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 276.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 6,080,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,948. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.15. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.