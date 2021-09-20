$490.55 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.50 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $483.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

QGEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 729,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,586. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after buying an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

