4NEW Trading 40.9% Lower Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $22,657.93 and approximately $2,543.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

