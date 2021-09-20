$54.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $54.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.68 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $220.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,224,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cryoport by 108,830.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,692. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

