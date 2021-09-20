$66.17 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $66.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the highest is $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $233.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.