$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $66.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.43 million. TechTarget reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,359. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

