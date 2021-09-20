$713.86 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $713.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.80 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,202.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after buying an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 33,607,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,592,531. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

