9,250 Shares in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Athenex by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Athenex by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth $489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Athenex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $236,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

