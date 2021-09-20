$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.49 million to $98.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.51 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,971 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

