9,840 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.94 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

