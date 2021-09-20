A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Hold by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

