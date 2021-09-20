AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 107,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,602,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.