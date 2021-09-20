Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $251.50

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.50 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 212757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.70 ($3.35).

Several analysts recently commented on ABDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The stock has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

