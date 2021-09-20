abrdn plc Acquires 5,125 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

