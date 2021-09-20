abrdn plc Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $392.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

