abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.
In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
