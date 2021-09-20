abrdn plc Has $12.42 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

abrdn plc raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of CDW worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

