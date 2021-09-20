abrdn plc Sells 4,174 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.