abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $41.87 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

