Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 11.3%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 6,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 385,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.